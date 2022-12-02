CLEVELAND (WJW) – The high school football state championship weekend continues as Glenville High School Tarblooders departed for Canton Friday afternoon.

Glenville is looking for its first state championship in school history and to the become the first Cleveland Senate League team to win a state title.

“When you think about what it could mean for the city, the district, the community and to the alumni of Glenville, to win one, it’s huge because it’s never been done before,” said Glenville football head coach Ted Ginn, Sir. “We’ve been preparing for 11, 12 months.”

The Tarblooders were runners-up in 2009 and 2013.

They will face off against Cincinnati Wyoming for the Division 4 state title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.