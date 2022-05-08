AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Moms can enjoy the beautiful spring weather while strolling through Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens with a free self-guided tour of the Manor House and grounds on Mother’s Day.

The 65-room Manor House features the season exhibit, Entertaining: You’re Invited!, an exploration of parties hosted by the original owners and a look at party preparation in the early part of the 20th century.

Molly’s Shop is filled with jewelry, apparel and other gifts for mothers, and Molly’s Café features salads, sandwiches, beverages and sweets.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens (WJW)

Other guests pay regular admission prices -$19 adults; $9 youth (3-17); children 2 and under are free.

It opened at 10 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday. (Last admission at 4 p.m.)

You can buy tickets here.

Admission includes a self-guided tour of the historic gardens, the Gate Lodge and Playgarden.

The non-profit historic house museum and former home of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company co-founder F.A. Seiberling and his family, is located at 714 N. Portage Path in Akron where people can learn about the cultural, educational, and inspirational riches of one of the most significant achievements in architecture and horticulture to come out of America’s Industrial Age.

It’s the largest historic home in Ohio and the sixth largest in the U.S. Stan Hywet is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is Akron’s oldest National Historic Landmark.

