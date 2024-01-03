(WJW) – If you follow FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson on social media, you know he’s a family man — a family man who loves to dance.

He’s shared several videos over the years of his family finding a good beat together, but now one video, with more than 138,000 views, has made its way across the World Wide Web and has (who we assume is a FOX 8 viewer) getting creative by using the video to create their own relatable meme.

Below is the original video posted by Wayne to Facebook.

It shows the Emmy-winner dressed in a Cleveland Browns track suit and busting out some serious dance moves on Christmas Day.

Just a few days later, the Cleveland Browns had a great win over the New York Jets clinching a spot in the playoffs. This led to the creation of this meme posted on Instagram by juheardmepod.

The meme shows ‘dancing Wayne’ alongside a quote that said, “Me tomorrow at work” with a description that read, “If U Ain’t In The Playoffs We Here In Cleveland Can’t Relate.”

It didn’t take viewers long to recognize the dancing man as FOX 8‘s Wayne Dawson!

One viewer commented, “Go ahead, Mr. Dawson! 216!!!!!!!!” Another wrote, “Wayne got the moves 🔥,”

And one called the video, “the new Cleveland meme😂😂”

We can’t help but agree! Go, Wayne!