CLEVELAND (WJW) - As northeast Ohioans try to dig themselves out of a thick blanket of snow, emergency departments are prepared to see a potential increase in heart attack patients.

"We do see an increase this time of year and it's really twofold. It's the cold weather, the heavy snow. You have people who typically don't exercise much but they feel the imperative to get their car out or to shovel their walk or something like that," said Dr. Baruch Fertel, Director of Operations for the Cleveland Clinic's emergency departments.