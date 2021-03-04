Watch: Four penguin buds waddle their way through set of ‘Friends’

CHICAGO (WJW) — Four lucky penguins from the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago this week got a taste of what it would be like to star on “Friends.”

The Shedd Aquarium says Magellanic penguins Howard, Georgia, Fitz and Mercedes visited ‘The Friends Experience’, with stops at Central Perk, Joey and Chandler’s living room and to meet Joey’s pal, Hugsy.

It was about as entertaining as watching the 90s show! But it was also an “enrichment adventure” for the penguins.

‘The Friends Experience’ is designed to immerse fans in the “FRIENDS” universe with set recreations, original props and costumes and, of course, photo opps.

It opens on March 17. Tickets are $35 with a portion being donated to nonprofit organization, My Block, My Hood, My City.