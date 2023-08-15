(WJW) – Heading out to Lake Erie on Tuesday? Stay alert.

The National Weather Service is warning there is potential for waterspouts, as well as conditions that could be hazardous to swimmers and small boats.

According to the National Weather Service, a Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for swimmers in Erie, Lorain, and Cuyahoga Counties. The warning goes into effect from the evening of Tuesday, August 15 until late in the night. There is also a Beach Hazard Statement issued for Lucas and Ottawa Counties. That warning takes effect Tuesday afternoon and lasts into the evening hours.

According to the alerts, wind and wave action could make for a high risk of rip currents. The currents can quickly carry swimmers away from the shore. Swimmers are being advised to stay out of the water.

A Small Craft Advisory goes into effect for some local areas at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, and lasts until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16.