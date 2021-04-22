Watch for icy spots in the morning; Showers moving in this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Frost is expected tonight and with the snow melt continuing, there could be icy patches in spots.

Showers will move in this weekend…

SATURDAY: A few spotty showers are possible in our western communities early, otherwise the main event of rain showers will develop after lunch. Widespread rain will continue through the afternoon/evening and lessen to a few showers Saturday night.

SUNDAY: There’s a chance of a few leftover showers, especially early.

Get ready for another spring warm-up! Sunshine galore with temperatures flirting with 80° can be expected by the middle of next week!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: