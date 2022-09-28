CAPE CORAL, Florida (WJW) — As much of the Fort Myers area was readying for Hurricane Ian to make landfall Wednesday afternoon, one Florida man decided to throw caution to the wind.

What appears to be a proud patriot was caught on camera holding a United States flag while being pummeled by winds well over 100 mph. He does not seem to be injured in the video.

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Ian, labeled as a category 4, is now over Florida and people are advised to take shelter.

One of FOX 8’s own employees is also hunkered down in the same area where this video was taken, describing the scene as “scary.”

The hurricane service described the hurricane as “extremely dangerous,” bringing flooding and even potential for tornados.

