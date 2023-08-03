PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (WJW) – Sheriff’s deputies had to think fast to stop a runaway boat off the Florida coast over the weekend.

On July 30, deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were called to help the U.S. Coast Guard stop a runaway boat after its captain fell overboard.

The driver was saved by a Good Samaritan, but the Coast Guard wasn’t able to stop the speeding vessel, which was exceeding 40 miles per hour.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Constant pulled up to the boat, matching its speed and Deputy Fernandes jumped on-board to stop it.

“Yes, Deputy Fernandes does his own stunts,” the sheriff’s office joked in a Facebook reel with Van Halen’s “Jump” playing in background.