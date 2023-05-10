CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Port of Cleveland welcomed its first Great Lakes cruise ship of the year Wednesday.

The Ocean Navigator, an American Queens Voyages cruise ship, arrived just before 9 a.m.

Viking Cruises are also set to come to Cleveland in 2023.

The new Viking Polaris will join the Viking Octanis, doubling the company’s capacity through all five Great Lakes through September.

There are two new voyages in 2023, including the Great Lakes Collection, which will call on the new Port of Cleveland during its 15-day cruise between Toronto and Deluth.

Viking is also working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to conduct research during its trips.