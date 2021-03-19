Watch: Firelands students drive their tractors to school

OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) — Rather than drive a truck or car to get to class today, some Firelands high schoolers took their tractors.

Related Content Oberlin principal takes students on virtual field trips

Yes, in honor of Drive Your Tractor to School Day, about 20 students rolled into the Firelands High School parking lot this morning riding large, brightly painted farming equipment.

The day was part of the annual Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week, which Firelands High School celebrated a few weeks later than other schools across the nation this year.

Other themed days throughout the week included wearing tractor brand apparel and also a patriotic clothing day. FFA members were also instructed to wear flannel on Friday.

WJW photo