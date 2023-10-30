SYDNEY, Australia (WJW) – Australia firefighters were hard at work to help rescue a kitten stuck in a tight situation on Sunday.

According to Fire and Rescue New South Wales, this small kitten was heading home with its new family when it got scared and scampered behind the dashboard of the car.

Fire officials and rescue crews were called to help, and after taking apart the dashboard, the kitten was free and unharmed after about two hours.

As seen in the video above, the ginger kitten was removed from the vehicle and returned to its owner.

“Firefighters have pulled off the ‘purr-fect’ rescue effort,” Fire and Rescue NSW said in a news release.

Due to what happened, the family decided to name the kitten “Dashi.”