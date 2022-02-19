Watch: Firefighters respond to weekend fire in classrooms of Parma elementary school

Video credit: Parma Fire Department via their Facebook page

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters on Saturday morning battled the flames in the basement and first floor of a school in Parma while, thankfully, students were home for the weekend.

Officials say around 10 a.m., dispatch received a call from maintenance workers about a fire at Saint Anthony of Padua Elementary School, 6800 State Road in Parma, according to a press release.

Firefighters forced entry into the building and began attacking the fire where flames were in several classrooms on the ground level. The classrooms involved in the fire were located directly above the basement fire area.

Mutual aid came from Seven Hills, Brooklyn Heights, Broadview Heights and Parma Heights first responders.

Fire Chief Michael Lasky said, “The aggressive and effective attack to the seat of both fire areas prevented the spread of the fire to additional areas and classrooms.”

The school was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there are no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The Parma Fire Prevention and Investigation Bureau is currently conducting the investigation as to the cause and origin of the fire. Damage estimates have not yet been made.