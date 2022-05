ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Ashland city firefighters rescued a fawn Friday morning that was stuck under a bridge on Lindale Avenue.

Video obtained from the fire department shows the rescue that happened around 6:30 a.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Raudebaugh says a passerby heard a crying sound and contacted firefighters.

Firefighters called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to get the fawn.

The fawn appears to be okay. Officials will try and reunite the fawn with the mother.