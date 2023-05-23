SACRAMENTO, California (WJW) – It was an emotional moment when a family reunited with their dog after a massive tree collapsed on its doghouse in California Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the scene just after 8 a.m.

According to fire officials, the tree collapsed between two homes, landing on a doghouse with the family’s pup still trapped inside.

As seen in the video above, firefighters worked to remove the branches and rescue the dog from the debris. The pooch, appearing to be unharmed, was then reunited with its family.

It’s unclear what caused the tree to fall.