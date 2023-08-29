COLORADO (WJW) – Multiple Colorado residents spotted a bright fireball in the sky early Sunday morning, and it was even caught by a police body camera.

Video of the fireball was shared by the Brighton Police Department on Tuesday.

According to the police department, the video was taken at 3:33 a.m. as officers were responding to a noise complaint in the area.

According to the American Meteor Society, multiple other people reported seeing a fireball in the area and the footage posted by the police department aligns with other videos taken of the fireball.