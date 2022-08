CLEVELAND (WJW) — Little Italy’s Feast of the Assumption is underway.

A solemn procession through the streets took place Monday at Holy Rosary Church. It continued the church’s morning mass prayer celebrating the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The holy day marks the occasion of the Virgin Mary’s bodily ascent to heaven at the end of her life.

The four-day event offers plenty of food and live entertainment and is expected to attract more than 40,000 people. It ends today.