(WJW) – It sure was a proposal that they won’t soon forget — a Los Angeles Dodgers fan was tackled while popping the question to his girlfriend on the baseball field Thursday night.

As seen in the video, a Dodgers Stadium security guard took down the fan as he went down on one knee. You can hear other fans cheering as he was escorted off the field by security.

The game continued shortly after, but the real question is… did she say yes?

As reported by FOX 8’s sister station KTLA, the fan, Ricardo Juarez, took to Instagram to confirm it.

“She said yes 🙌🏻🙌🏻 la amo,” Juarez said.

His fiancée, Ramona Saavedra, told KTLA that Juarez was taken to the Los Angeles police station and they were later reunited.

“Of course I said yes!” she said in another Instagram post.

The Dodgers didn’t comment on the proposal that ended with a “hit.”