Cambridge, Mass. (WJW) – A commuter was narrowly missed by a large ceiling panel when it came crashing down at a Massachusetts subway station.

Surveillance video from March 1 shows the person stopping just before the panel fell at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Harvard Station in Cambridge. She then walked around the panel toward the staircase.

In a press conference on March 3, MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said the panel, weighing about 20-25 pounds, fell about 10 feet due to corrosion. He said the agency removed about 10 other panels at the station, which has 400 to 500 of them in total, according to Storyful.

“The MBTA will continue to investigate this incident and will make our findings available to the public when more information in available”, Gonneville said.

The woman said she was in a “state of shock” following the incident, according to Storyful.

“I didn’t really understand the severity of it until the MBTA came out and said it was up to 25 pounds,” she said. “Once I had gathered that information, it kind of felt like a second wave of shock, of understanding how bad it potentially could’ve been.”