SEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A Wednesday barn fire exploded multiple times and spread quickly due to windy conditions, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.

The Seville-Guilford Fire Department responded just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, to the structure along Ryan Road in Guilford Township, and had hoses flowing within 10 minutes of the call, according to a Thursday news release.

Vehicles stored inside the barn caused multiple explosions. Brush trucks were called in to contain flames that spread to the wooded area behind the barn.

Firefighters got the blaze under control within about a half-hour, but stuck around to cool down hotspots until 10 p.m., directed by coverage from the fire department’s drone, according to the release.

The garage and its contents were totally destroyed, but two other nearby buildings were saved by firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters from Westfield; Lafayette; Lodi; Medina; Sharon; West Salem; Rittman; and Sterling assisted at the scene.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday warned of increased wildfire risk across Northern Ohio due to low humidity and high wind gusts, including in Medina County.