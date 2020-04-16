WATCH: Emotional video shows woman’s first breath after double lung transplant

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For the first time in her life, Helene Vitellone- Casper is breathing without complications from cystic fibrosis.

On Tuesday, she was recipient of a double lung transplant at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital

Normally her family would have been there for that first C-F free breath, but that couldn’t happen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And although COVID-19 took away the chance to be there in person, video taken by the staff at Rainbow allowed her family to witness the milestone.

“Oh man, I watched that video about 100 times over the last day and it’s amazing to see. Every time it brings tears to your eyes, every time,” Helene’s husband Chris Casper said.

Chris said his wife has been battling cystic fibrosis for her entire life. The disease attacks the lungs and other internal organs and the last few years have been rough.

“The last few years she was on oxygen all the time she couldn’t do a whole lot, sometimes just going to the fridge was a chore for her” Chris said. “She was quarantined, that was only the second time in four weeks that she’s left the house to get the transplant. She’s gotten used to being in the house lately.”

Chris said Helene is still a bit groggy. The prognosis is good, but she’ll be in the hospital for a while recovering.

He said the staff at Rainbow has been tremendous, and for them to capture this moment so her friends and family could see it was incredible.

“They’re the best people, the transplant team has been amazing, we couldn’t ask for a better staff to be a part of this process,” Chris said.

Chris said that one of the first things that Helene wants to do when she’s well enough is to ride a bicycle again. She hasn’t been able to do that for a few years.