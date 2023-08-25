ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio woman had an emotional meeting with the father of her heart donor, and it was caught on video.

A video released by the Cleveland Clinic shows Katherine Herrmann hugging the father of her deceased donor, Desiree Burge, on June 24.

Katherine Herrmann underwent more than 20 heart procedures before receiving a heart transplant at 21 years old in July of 2022, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Herrmann was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart condition called Shone’s complex shortly after she was born. She was diagnosed with heart failure at 18 years old.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Herrmann received her heart transplant about one year after being placed on the transplant list.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Burge saved five lives as an organ donor.