BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WKW) – It is a sight that is not for the faint of heart that greets visitors when they reach the crest of a hill along Whitewood Road in Brecksville.

It is a harrowing Halloween display, featuring ghastly ghosts and goblins, weird witches and warlocks and a collection of creepy clowns.

The eerie exhibit is the passion of Kimberly and Dave Woodburn.

The drive-by exhibit started as a small cemetery in their front yard, and during each Halloween season since then, they have added new characters and themes.

“Just listening to the kids scream and yell and laugh and they are having so much fun, it brings us so much joy and it warms my heart,” said Kimberly.

Kimberly is a volunteer at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and has adopted two dogs from the shelter.

That’s why she and her husband decided to encourage Northeast Ohioans, who enjoy their Halloween display, to make donations that will help the shelter continue its mission of mercy, rescuing abandoned and abused animals.

“Medical is a huge need for the dogs and food and treats and getting them to the next step to be adopted out,” she said.

It turns out that neighbors of the Woodburns love Halloween as much as they do, and they have built a display that is just as frightening, creating a small Halloween village in the neighborhood.

Kris Green says bringing joy to trick-or-treaters of all ages, is what motivates her family to add to their display each year. It is not a case of keeping up with the Joneses.

She says it is the satisfaction in knowing that they, like the Woodburns, are helping animals in their time of need and promoting pet adoption.

“So if anybody needs a dog, please adopt one. They need a good home,” she said.

The reputation of the joint display continues to grow each year, and in 2022, the exhibit raised $2,400 for the animal shelter.

The display is in the 8300 block of Whitewood Road, off of Brecksville Road. It runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The display will be up through Halloween.