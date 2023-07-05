BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — A drone’s flight was cut short in a surprising way while it was flying over the Bay Village fireworks on the 4th of July.

Matt Lance of Lance Aerial on Instagram told Fox 8 News he decided to send up his drone to catch a beautiful view of the Bay Village Bay Days fireworks.

Lance, a licensed drone pilot, said he practiced all of the proper legal practices to make the drone flight safe.

In the middle of the flight, the drone got hit by the fireworks, but he was able to recover and land.

Check out the video above and on Instagram to see the fireworks in action.