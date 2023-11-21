GAYLORD, Mich. (WJW) – A Michigan state trooper was nearly hit by a driverless car.

Troopers released video of the incident that happened on Nov. 18.

According to Michigan State police, they responded to a report of a car driving recklessly, but when troopers spotted it, there wasn’t a driver behind the wheel.

The car nearly hit the trooper and then careened into a gas station, where it collided with a parked car.

Prior to the crash, the woman who was driving the car got out of the vehicle when a witness said they were calling 911, police said.

The woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting and obstructing police.