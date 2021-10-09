Watch: Driver crashes into multiple vehicles in Northeast Ohio fire department parking lot

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A vehicle crashed into three vehicles parked at the West Market Street Fire Station Saturday, and the wild moment was caught on camera.

Warren Township firefighters say thankfully no one was inside the parked vehicles at the time of the crash, and that they belonged to two department members and also a member of the community.

The crash, which took place around 1:30 p.m. is being investigated by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Firefighters said the driver was being treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries and was cited for not having an up-to-date license.

Watch the parking lot footage below:

“Please, slow down and pay attention while behind the wheel of any vehicle,” the department said in a Facebook post.