WATCH: Driver crashes after pursuit with police in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating a pursuit involving Parma police that ended in a crash.

According to the report and the dash camera video from the police cruiser, an officer tried to stop a red Mazda that was driving without headlights on just after midnight Monday.

Police say the driver initially stopped at a red light at Brookpark Rd. and Broadview Rd., but the driver took off as the officer pulled in behind him.

The video shows the officer activate his emergency lights and siren. Before too long the speeding driver can hardly be seen in the dash camera video.

The officer terminated the pursuit near W. Schaaf Rd. in Cleveland.

Police say the driver continued at a high rate of speed and crashed at Broadview Rd. and Montclair Ave.

The passenger suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver ran away on foot.

Police do not have any suspect information.

The Parma Police Detective Bureau is assisting Cleveland police with the case.