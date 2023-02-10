BALITMORE, Maryland (WJW) – Who will win Super Bowl LVII? Everyone is making their predictions ahead of the big game, including a pair of donkeys at the Maryland Zoo.

In a video posted on the zoo’s Facebook page Friday morning, two miniature Mediterranean donkeys named Harry and Lloyd had to decide between two paper footballs filled with vegetables.

However, it appears they couldn’t make a decision. One of the donkeys went for the Kansas City Chiefs ball, while the other went for the Philadelphia Eagles before switching off.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX 8 on Sunday, Feb. 12.