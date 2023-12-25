(WJW) – Just days before Christmas, Dolly Parton fulfilled a dying man’s wish.

In a video shared online, the music legend can be heard greeting devoted fan LeGrand Gold, who goes by the nickname “L.G.”

“Hey, L.G. (It’s) Dolly P!” said Dolly Parton over speaker phone. “I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that.”

The man from Utah can be seen on the video with a smile.

Local media report, that Gold has battled cancer for two years and recently received news that treatment was no longer working. KSL-TV reports Gold had previously written out a “bucket list” of things he wanted to do before he died. One of those was to meet Dolly Parton.

“I really do thank you for shooting out the word that you’d like to talk to me. I’m just happy that we got to kind of have our journey together in this lifetime,” said Parton. “I always want to make people happy with my music and with the things I do and the things I say and I’m just happy to know that I’ve touched your life in some way.”

“You’ve been a huge help, especially these past two years,” he responded.

The video was filmed by Gold’s wife, Alice.

“We love you for so many reasons, Dolly,” said Alice.

As the conversation began to wrap up, Parton said, “Just know that I will always love you.”

She then serenades the man with one of her best-known songs.