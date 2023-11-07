PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A dog struggling in the river was rescued by local authorities and a fisherman in Painesville Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Painesville Police Department, Lt. Toby Burgett was turning around in the Lake MetroParks Grand River Landing parking lot around 10 a.m. when he saw a black and white dog on the banks of the river.

Dan Martin, a local fisherman, offered his boat to help in the dog rescue. The Painesville City Fire Department also arrived at the scene to help rescue the dog, according to the release.

Martin, Burgett and Fire Captain Bob Mrosko boated across the river and lured the dog into the boat.

According to the release, the dog was shaking and tired but otherwise seemed unharmed.

Authorities were about to contact the owner of the dog who said it was an older dog who had traveled away from home.

According to the owner, the dog’s name is Midnight.