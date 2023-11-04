CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, was officially Wednesday and Thursday of this week, but Saturday, Cleveland’s celebration was held in Gordon Square.

The Mexican holiday is meant to be a joyous day to remember loved ones who have passed on.

And this weekend’s free event not only featured a parade (which much of can be viewed in the video player at the top of the story) but also food and live music and installations.

Guatemalan artist Hector Castellanos created a beautiful carpet that was on display throughout the celebration.