ORLANDO, Florida (WJW / AP) – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office helped rescue a woman who was trapped in 10 feet of rushing water Thursday as Hurricane Ian devastated Florida.

The sheriff’s office shared the video on Twitter, stating the woman’s car was swept away by an intense current in Orlando floodwaters.

As seen in the video, deputies used rope and formed “a human chain” to go into the deep floodwaters and rescue the woman.

Ian crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S., destroying homes and businesses and leaving more than 2 million people without power.

As a revived hurricane, Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighborhoods with calf-high water.

Keep up with the latest coverage from the storm here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.