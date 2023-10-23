ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (WJW) – A runaway cow led sheriff’s deputies on a wild chase through a neighborhood and playground in Colorado Sunday morning.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, the owner and some cowboys tried to wrangle a cow that “hightailed it” from the pasture and ended up in a neighborhood near E. Broncos Parkway and S. Jordan Road in Englewood.

In video released by the sheriff’s office, you see the cow slip past cars and bolt down the street as officials tried to catch it.

The cow was later cornered by a small playground and led back to its trailer.

“Holy cow! You all did an udderly good job. Now let’s milk this for all it’s worth,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Back in July, police worked to corral a loose cow in the East Cleveland and Cleveland area.