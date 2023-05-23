(WJW) – A deer that has made itself at home in the backyard of FOX 8‘s Gabe Spiegel‘s house has now expanded its family.

The deer named Ruby, as Gabe calls her, gave birth to not one, or two — but three fawns all within an hour.

Gabe shared a video of the special occasion on his Instagram page.

In the series of clips, you can watch as one fawn tries and tries to stand — finally making it on her own.

Not long after, Ruby is seen giving birth to another fawn.

Gabe’s posts say there are three fawns in total. One is male, the other two are female.