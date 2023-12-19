CLEVELAND (WJW) — Earlier this month, they gave out winter coats to help keep kids warm. On Tuesday, they gave a woman more independence.

Brenda Smith of Cleveland cried tears of joy after the Dawson Foundation and Jay Auto Group gifted her a new 2024 Honda Civic.

It’s the third year the gift of transportation was given to a deserving person.

Smith called it a godsend. She lost her leased car about a year ago in an accident, and so the early Christmas gift came at the perfect time.

The Dawson Foundation and the Jay Auto Group have worked together to help those in need for the past 10 years, most notably by awarding college scholarships.