WATCH: Dashcam video of police chase involving Cleveland mayor’s grandson

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Police Department has released body camera video and dash camera video of a traffic stop and pursuit involving Frank Q. Jackson.

Jackson is the grandson of Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson.

The FOX 8 I-Team has reported on multiple run-ins with law enforcement for Frank Q. Jackson.

In the most recent incident, Parma police pulled over a vehicle the 24-year-old was driving on January 24, around 12:30 a.m.

According to the report, Jackson was pulled over for an equipment violation, which is listed as window tint on the report.

On the police dashcam video, you see the police lights pop up and the car pull to the side of the road.

“Is there anything in the car, brother?” you hear an officer say on his body camera video. “You care if I check real quick?”

“Yeah,” you can hear Jackson reply.

“Are you related to the mayor?” the officer asks.

“Hop on out for me, brother, okay?” the officer says.

The police report does not state why police asked Jackson to consent to a search and step out of the vehicle and a second officer arrived on the scene to assist.

“You got nothing on you, right?” the officer says.

“No,” Jackson says. “Why you gotta check?”

Jackson says he does not consent to a search on the body camera at that time.

Because Jackson doesn’t consent to the search, the officer tells him he’s going to “see if he has a K-9 working.”

You can hear some back and forth about why Jackson won’t give consent.

Jackson says he “doesn’t understand” and asks questions about why another officer has been called to the scene.

“If you do not hop out of the car you will be arrested for obstructing justice,” the officer tells him.

Jackson asks why he’s being pulled over and the officer tells him the “tint is extremely illegal” on his car.

“I don’t get it,” Jackson says.

“Frank, come out of the car,” the officer says as he grabs Jackson’s arm.

The dash camera video shows both officers attempting to pull Jackson from the vehicle.

You can hear some yelling as the video shows Jackson drive away.

One of the charges on the report includes simple assault of a police officer.

The officer was not physically dragged and was not seriously injured during the incident,” the Parma Police Department said in a statement.

Dispatch recordings show that led to a chase into Cleveland with Jackson suspected of driving at 107 miles an hour.

Officers lost the vehicle.

Jackson turned himself in Monday. His bond was set at $50,000.

Frank Q. Jackson

He remains in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Jackson also has a pending domestic violence case and has previously been arrested for assault.

