Watch: Daffodil Hill is in full, glorious bloom at Lake View Cemetery

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s springtime in Northeast Ohio, meaning one day it’s 70 degrees, and the next it’s snowing. But also, that means that flowers are starting to come up from the ground, shaking off the dregs winter.

Now the daffodils at Lake View Cemetery are in full bloom, bringing lots of yellow and plenty of cheer to all of us still in the midst of a pandemic.

FOX 8 stopped by the cemetery Wednesday to catch the flowers in all of their tranquil action:

Daffodils at Lake View Cemetery. WJW photo

Daffodils at Lake View Cemetery. WJW photo

Daffodils at Lake View Cemetery. WJW photo

The east side cemetery is open to the public daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with new hours — open until 6:30 p.m. — starting April 1.

Find out more about the historic Lake View Cemetery, located at 12316 Euclid Avenue, right here.