Watch: Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announces he’s not seeking 3rd term

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced today he’s not seeking a third term.

In the YouTube announcement above, he says it was a hard decision to not run again and that he loves waking up every morning thinking about what he’ll do that day to help improve the lives of the people of Cuyahoga County.

He says there are two important things that led him to his decision:

He respects the limits of public service. He says leaders must know when it’s time to step aside and pass the torch to new leaders with new ideas. He wants to set the precedent for future county executives to limit their service to 2 terms, or 8 years.

He also wants to rebalance his priorities and spend more time with his wife, Amy, his children and grandchildren. Having served Cuyahoga County 7 days each week for the last 15 years, he says it’s time to spend more time with his wife – even though he, jokingly, says she might not like that.

He’s confident the next county executive will come in with money in the bank, a lot of momentum and many great new partners – both in office and in the community.

Looking forward to the next 14 months, he says he wants to make the transition to the new county executive as smooth as possible.

“Over the coming months, I’ll invite all candidates regardless of party affiliation to reach out to discuss the challenges and opportunities that we must face together.”