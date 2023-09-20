NEWBURY, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters responded to a garage fire that broke out in Geauga County on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 13800 block of Ravenna Road in Newbury just before 4:30 p.m.

When they got there, firefighters found an attached garage fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke coming from the house.

With help from neighboring departments, firefighters were able to put out the fire, which remains under investigation at this time.

No one was home at the time.

Investigators say the garage side of the house suffered fire damage. There was also smoke damage inside the home.

According to officials, Route 44 was closed to traffic for about two and a half hours between Butternut Road and Pekin Road.

The Geauga County Fire Investigative Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.