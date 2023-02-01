MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Ground was officially broken Wednesday in Mayfield Village for the 11th FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home.

The modern farmhouse-style home with four bedrooms, three baths, valued at $600,000, is being built by Skoda Construction.

Once again, 25,000 tickets will be sold for this year’s dream home. Each ticket costs $100.

Tickets will go on sale at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. Remember, tickets will go fast, so be sure to log on or call in as soon as possible.

All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.