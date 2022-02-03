Watch: Crews battle flames in house fire on Cleveland’s east side amid winter storm

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews battled flames from a house fire on Cleveland’s east side on Thursday morning.

The Cleveland Fire Department says when they arrived on the scene just before 10 a.m., the occupied 3-story house on E.125 and Signet was well-involved in flames.

Crews needed to attack the fire on the exterior because of the volume of the fire and challenges with water supply due to frigid conditions.

A woman escaped the fire but was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire is out at this time. The cause and origin are being investigated.

There are no reports of other victims at this time.

No firefighters were injured.