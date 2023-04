AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters battled a large structure fire at a vacant warehouse in Akron Thursday evening.

It happened in the 1100 block of River Street around 5:21 p.m.

Courtesy of Kurtis Benedict

When they got there, fire crews found heavy smoke conditions coming from the third floor of building. Firefighters had the fire under control about an hour later.

There were no reported injuries, investigators say.