HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJW) — A runaway steer recently caused quite the ruckus in Michigan when it took to a Detroit-area highway.

Reportedly on the loose for weeks, state troopers and bovine wranglers worked together to finally capture the animal Sunday afternoon and, luckily, the action was caught on camera (as seen in the video above).

Michigan State Police video

The steer, whom the Detroit Free Press said is named Lester, was spotted near I-75 in Oakland County Sunday after it was one of five to get loose in a ranch transfer. When the animal gave chase, Michigan State Police (MSP) Second District helped keep traffic at bay when the steer ran into the roadway.

A team, which “comprised of men and women comparable to the cast of Yellowstone,” according to MSP Second District troopers, employed four wheelers, horses and rope to get the steer.

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway,” MSP Second District said in a tweet. “Troopers reopened the freeway and things quickly got back to normal. The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”