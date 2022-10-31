AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – ‘Til’ death do us part’ feels as if it takes on a whole new meaning when the traditional wedding vows are said on Halloween.

Yet, every year couples use the spooky occasion to pledge their love for one another and this year is no different.

Officials at the Akron Municipal Court had about a half dozen couples celebrate their nuptials. Many couples even dressed as characters for the occasion.

This year’s weddings included one couple whose family dressed up as various characters – from a witch and vampire to a dinosaur and cat.

Another couple appeared as Michael Myers, from the Halloween movie franchise, and the Princess Bride. The bride was escorted down the aisle by someone dressed in the ‘Scream’ mask and standing next to the groom was a child dressed as ‘Chucky.’

You can watch the couple exchange their vows in the video player above.

The Halloween weddings took place at two locations: The Akron Civic Theatre and Summit County Historical Society’s Perkins Stone Mansion.