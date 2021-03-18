Watch: Cleveland police rescue deer caught in wire

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Cleveland police body camera video shows how officers went above and beyond to rescue a deer.

A few weeks ago, Officers John McCartney and Dominic Pendleton were dispatched to a home on East 142nd Street in Cleveland to help free a deer than got tangled in a cable wire.

The wire was wrapped around the deer’s leg and the animal was unable to break free. A few minutes later, Officer John Greczanik arrived to help out and the three came up with a plan.

Greczanik would hold the deer down while the other two worked to cut the cable off the deer’s leg. The plan worked and a short time later the deer was free.

The deer did not appear to be seriously injured and quickly ran away.