New baby Rhino at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 12, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – For the first time you can see in-person one of the newest babies at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Starting on Wednesday, August 10, Dalia, a critically endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros calf, will finally be able to explore her outdoor habitat.

The young calf will appear in the outdoor Rhino exhibit for the first time at about 9 a.m.

If you can’t make it to the zoo, Fox 8 will offer a live look using our new “Rhino Cam.”

Check back to this story for a live peak when Dalia makes her debut.

New baby Rhino at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 12, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

New baby Rhino at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 12, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

New baby Rhino at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 12, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

New baby Rhino at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 12, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Dalia was born back on July 9th to mom Kibibbi, and the pair have reportedly been bonding behind the scenes.

The zoo announced her name as part of a naming contest that raised nearly $10,000 for Rhino conservation efforts. Dalia means “gentle.”