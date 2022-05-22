CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hundreds of runners in the 2022 Cleveland Marathon are arriving at the finish line on Sunday morning.

Ashton Swinsword, 32, of Hudson is the first place runner in the women’s division. This is her first marathon win.

“This is a dream come true,” she said while still catching her breath at the finish line. “I have so much support from my family. I have a supportive family. I have 3-year-old twins and my teammates are out on the course cheering for me. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

After her accomplishment on Sunday, she has set her next goal of making it to the Olympic Marathon trials in 2024.

“You don’t have to be extremely competitive but I think it’s important just to get outside and clear your head and move,” she said. “You’ll feel so much better and you’ll have more energy for your kids or your job or whatever you have going on in your life. Running feels good if you give it a chance.”

The race stepped off at 7 a.m. on a course starting in downtown Cleveland and continuing west along Lake Avenue into Lakewood and Rocky River.

