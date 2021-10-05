Watch: Cleveland Indians say ‘Thank you, fans’ as season closes out

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 22: Cleveland Indians fans cheer against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Progressive Field on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Phillies 10-1. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As Cleveland closes out another season of baseball and played their last game as the Indians before becoming the Guardians, the team has a message for their loyal fans.

“Cleveland, thank you for another amazing season at Progressive Field. We can’t wait to see you in 2022!”

Clips of fans showing love for their home team and show-stopping plays by the Tribe, the ball club pays tribute to a great season in the video below.

Pitcher Aaron Civale allowed only three singles while pitching six scoreless innings and the team closed out their 107th season with a 6-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The team won their last home game, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 last Monday to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue next season with a new identity.

Moving forward, Gateway is asking for millions of dollars to improve the ballpark and keep the team in Cleveland, for the next 15 years.