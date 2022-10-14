CLEVELAND (WJW) – After their scrappy 4-2 win over the Yankees in New York this afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians are being celebrated with lights in the city sky.

Video highlighting the team is being projected onto Terminal Tower from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday nights.

After losing Tuesday night’s opener, the Guardians bounced back with a 4-2 in the 10th inning of Game 2. Check full highlights from that game right here.

The Guardians and the Yankees are now tied 1-1 in the best-of-five series.

The next game will be played at 7:37 p.m. Saturday at Progressive Field.