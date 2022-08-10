CLEVELAND (WJW) — New city council legislation to be introduced today would support city workers who are victims of domestic violence.

Council President Blaine Griffin, 4th Ward, council members Stephanie Howse, 7th Ward; Jasmin Santana, 14th Ward; Charles Slife, 17th Ward; and Cleveland Rape Crisis Center President Sondra Miller plan to discuss the Paid Safe Leave legislation at 1 p.m. at city hall, according to a news release.

“The legislation aims to provide city workers with paid time off to address their — or their children’s — safety and needs,” reads a news release. “Safety and security at home leads to improved mental and physical well-being, in addition to a more efficient workforce.”

Watch a live stream of the event above.